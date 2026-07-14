After a few days off, the World Cup continues today with a semifinal match between France and Spain. Many people believe today's match is the true final, with whichever team comes away victorious likely being a significant favorite in the final against the winner of England vs. Argentina.

If you're looking for a couple of bets to lock in for today's match, you're in the right place. Let's dive into my two favorites.

World Cup Best Bets Today for Spain vs. France

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spain To Advance (+125)

UNDER 2.5 (-105)

Spain To Advance (+125)

I think the odds in this match should be much closer to a coin flip, so I'm going to back Spain to advance at +125. People are quick to forget that Spain was the World Cup favorites before the tournament began, but a group stage draw against Cape Verde seemingly caused everyone to dismiss them.

Spain leads the four remaining teams in expected goal differential per 90 minutes so far this tournament at +1.56, which is one step above France at +1.43. Their defense has also been the best in the tournament, not allowing a goal until the quarterfinals against Belgium. They also have the lowest expected goals against at 0.64 per 90 minutes of play.

Let's also remember that Spain just beat France in last year's UEFA Nations League semifinal.

All signs point to Spain being the bet at plus-money.

UNDER 2.5 (-105)

Spain and France have had two of the best defenses in the World Cup so far, ranking first and third in expected goals against per 90 minutes at 0.64 and 0.75. As I wrote above, Spain has conceded just one goal in six matches, while France has allowed only two.

We may be getting a discount on this match based on last year's UEFA Nations League final between these two teams that ended with a final score of 5-4. Let's remember that's a one-game sample size from a year ago, so we shouldn't let that affect our opinion on Tuesday's match.

If you don't want to bet on who's going to win this match, or if you want to place more than one bet, the UNDER seems to be the bet to go with when it comes to the total.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!