World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for Switzerland-Canada, Czechia-Mexico, and More)

The first two rounds of the 2026 World Cup are in the books, and now it's time to buckle up because the third round is going to come and go in a hurry. We have six matches scheduled for each of the next four days to wrap up the group stage.

That means we have six matches to bet on today. Instead of betting on all of them, as I have done through the first two rounds, I'm going to pick my spots. I have just three bets locked in for today's slate, so let's dive into them.

Best World Cup Bets Today

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Switzerland vs. Canada Both Teams to Score (-130)

Morocco Team Total OVER 2.5 vs. Haiti (-115)

Czechia +0.5 vs. Mexico (-125)

Switzerland vs. Canada Best Bet

Switzerland needs to win this match to win Group B, which means I expect them to play especially aggressively. Not only could that lead to goals for the Swiss, but it will also leave them susceptible defensively.

If Switzerland scores first, Canada is then, in turn, going to have to become the aggressive side. I'd be surprised if this match ends without both teams finding the back of the net.

Pick: Both Teams to Score (-130)

Morocco vs. Haiti Best Bet

Assuming Brazil beats Scotland, Morocco is going to have to not only beat Haiti, but they'll have to fill the net with goals if they want to try to win Group C. They may not get enough, but I expect them to put forward a valiant effort. Haiti hasn't played well defensively in this tournament, sporting an expected goals against of 1.08.

Pick: Morocco Team Total OVER 2.5 (-115)

Czechia vs. Mexico Best Bet

Mexico has absolutely nothing to play for in this match, having already locked up Group A. Meanwhile, Czechia could finish second, third, or fourth in the group depending on the results of both this match and South Korea vs. South Africa. The only way to ensure they advance to the knockout stage will be to win this match and hope South Africa doesn't beat South Korea and catch Czechia in goal differential.

I don't know if Czechia needing to win and Mexico having nothing to play for is enough for Czechia to get the win, but it should be enough to keep this match close. By betting Czechia +0.5, we'll win this bet if it ends in a Czechia win or a draw.

Pick: Czechia +0.5 (-125)

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Use BetMGM promo code ‘SI1500’ to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you register and place your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. Deposit at least $10, make your pick, and BetMGM will return your full stake if you lose.

In MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can place a $10 wager and get $150 in bonus bets if you win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!