World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions for USA-Australia, Scotland-Morocco and More)

The World Cup continues, and we're now into the second round of the Group Stage. That means the United States Men's National Team is back in action.

They impressed even their most loyal supporters in their opening match, cruising past a tough Paraguay team by a final score of 4-1. Meanwhile, Turkiye fell to Australia in an upset, meaning the United States can put itself in the driver's seat in Group D with a win on Friday.

In this article, I'm going to give you my best bet for that match, as well as my best bet for the other three matches set to take place on Friday.

World Cup Best Bets Today for June 19

Australia vs. USA Best Bet

Australia may have upset Turkiye in the first round, but that doesn't mean we should consider them a top team in Group D. They had an expected goal differential in that match of -2.09, which was the fourth-worst expected goal differential amongst all teams' first-round games. Meanwhile, the USMNT had an expected goal differential of +1.30 against a much tougher team in Paraguay than the one they'll face on Friday.

There were a lot of people underestimating the United States in this World Cup, none more than myself, but it's time to admit I was wrong and jump on the USMNT now before it's too late. I think they get another win in comfortable fashion.

Pick: USA -1.5 (+144)

Morocco vs. Scotland Best Bet

Scotland is another team that lost despite being unimpressive when it comes to the underlying numbers. Scotland had an expected goal differential of -0.44 against a Haiti squad they were heavily favored against. Now, they have to face a Morocco team that may be just as good as they were hyped up to be. They played to a draw against Brazil, but had the slight advantage in expected goals with a mark of +0.08.

The Scottish are going to struggle to match the play of Morocco in this match.

Pick: Morocco -135 vs. Scotland

Haiti vs. Brazil Best Bet

I felt that Haiti was underrated coming into this tournament, and despite losing to Scotland, the Haitians were impressive, sporting an expected goal differential of +0.44.

You might be surprised to find out that Brazil ranks in the bottom half of the tournament in expected goal differential through the first round at -0.08. Does that point to Morocco being as good as advertised, or is it a sign of Brazil underperforming? We'll find out the answer to that on Saturday, but there's enough there for me to take a shot on Haiti at least keeping this match close.

Pick: Haiti +2 (+150)

Paraguay vs. Turkiye Best Bet

It's time for Turkiye to bounce back. They dominated Australia in every facet of the game except the scoreboard, posting an expected goal differential of +2.09. That's the fourth-best mark amongst all teams in the opening round.

I had high expectations for Paraguay heading into the tournament, but I hated what I saw from them against the United States. Turkiye is at a great price of +105 in this match.

Pick: Turkiye +105

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