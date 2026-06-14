World Cup Best Bets Today (Predictions Netherlands-Japan, Ivory Coast-Ecuador, and More)

We're now well into the World Cup, and we have another four matches to watch and bet on today. A couple of true tournament contenders are in action, including Germany and the Netherlands, who are both in the top eight on the odds list to win it all.

Don't forget, you can bet on the World Cup at the best sports betting sites in the country. If you're looking for some bets to tail for today's slate of games, you're in the right place.

Let's take a look at my top bet for each match.

Best World Cup Bets Today for Match Day 4

Germany vs. Curacao Prediction

I believe this is going to be a completely one-sided affair. Many soccer fans believe that FIFA made a mistake by expanding the tournament to 48 teams, leading to some countries competing who have no business keeping pace with the top teams in the world. This game is going to be an example of that.

Germany is a near-flawless team, while Curacao has some brutal recent results, including a 5-1 loss to Australia in March and a 4-1 loss to Scotland in May. I'll bet on Germany winning and covering the alternate spread of 3.5 goals, meaning they'll have to win by at least four for this bet to cash.

Pick: Germany -3.5 (+100)

Japan vs. Netherlands Prediction

Netherlands may struggle to score in this tournament. Their top attacking midfielder, Xavi Simons, is out for the tournament with a knee injury, and a lot of their other forwards are aging, like Memphis Depay, who's past his prime at 32.

Japan is a solid team from top to bottom, but I expect them to play a more technically sound style of soccer against an experienced Netherlands squad. If both teams employ a conservative strategy, this could end up being a low-scoring affair.

Pick: UNDER 2.5 (-110)

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador Prediction

I'm all-in on Ecuador being a dark horse contender in this tournament, so I'm going to back them to get their 2026 World Cup campaign started with a win on Sunday. Ecuador is one of the best defensive teams in the world. They allowed just five total goals in 18 combined World Cup games, and they haven't lost a match since a 1-0 decision to Brazil in September of 2024. They also finished second in South American qualifying behind only Argentina.

Pick: Ecuador +145

Sweden vs. Tunisia Prediction

Sweden has been all offense, little defense in recent history. In fact, there were at least four goals scored in all four of their games in 2026, including beating Poland 3-2 and Ukraine 3-1 in the qualifying playoff matches.

If that continues into World Cup competition, we could see a wide-open, high-scoring match on Sunday night.

Pick: OVER 2.5 (+120)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!