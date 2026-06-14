World Cup Upset Pick of the Day: Can Japan Upset the Netherlands?

We have a loaded slate of World Cup games set to take place today, and with three of the four matches having relatively close odds, we can be all but assured that at least one of them will result in an upset. We can feel safe with the prediction that Curacao won't upset Germany as +3300 underdogs, but is there a different underdog we should back?

In this article, I'm going to make the case for betting on Japan to take down the Netherlands.

World Cup Best Upset Pick Today

Japan +265 vs. The Netherlands via Caesars

The Netherlands are a popular team heading into this tournament, but I have some issues with this roster. Their star young attacking midfielder, Xavi Simons, is out of the tournament with an injury, and now they're left with an aging group of forwards that includes Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst, and Cody Gakpo. This is a squad that's stuck between two generations, and I think this is going to be a transition year for them.

Meanwhile, Japan has some very real players, and they play an unorthodox style that can confuse their opponents in terms of how to strategize against them. It's an experienced lineup that isn't going to make many mistakes.

As I broke down in my best bets today article, I think we're going to see a low-scoring game. If we do, one bounce going Japan's way could be enough for them to upset the Dutch in this intriguing matchup.

If you want to be a little bit more conservative with your bet, you can instead bet on Japan in the two-moneyline market at +150, meaning if the game ends in a draw, you'd get your bet amount back.

Be sure to check out the odds available at all the best World Cup betting sites in the country.

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