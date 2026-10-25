World Series Odds: Brewers Heavily Favored to Win Series After Taking 2-0 Lead vs. Rays

Can the Milwaukee Brewers complete their insane 2026 season with the first World Series title in franchise history?

The latest odds at the best betting sites currently have them heavily favored to make that happen.

Milwaukee is a -750 favorite after winning Game 2 at home on Saturday night, rallying from. 4-0 deficit in the first inning to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4. The Brewers took Game 1 at home as well, as they need just two more wins to complete a wild campaign where they finished with the best record in baseball during the regular season.

After sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, the Brewers were favored to win the World Series, but those odds have moved quite a bit in Milwaukee's favor after taking a 2-0 series lead.

World Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Milwaukee Brewers: -750 (implied probability of 88.24%)

Tampa Bay Rays: +500

The latest "series correct score odds" have the most likely outcome for this matchup being a Brewers victory in five games (+210). The next three games in the World Series are all in Tampa Bay, so oddsmakers are expecting a couple of road wins from the Brew Crew to secure the World Series crown.

As of now, the Brewers are -102 underdogs to win Game 3, as Robert Gasser will take the mound against Freddy Peralta. The Rays are hoping that Peralta (1.08 ERA this postseason) can have yet another strong outing to get them back in this series.

Tampa Bay was dominant at home in the regular season, going 29 games over .500 on its way to the top seed in the American League. The Rays are also looking to win their first World Series title after losing in 2008 and 2020.

The odds are against the Rays when it comes to completing a comeback in this series, as they'd need to win four of the next five games. In MLB history, only 10 teams have rallied from an 0-2 series deficit in the World Series to go on and win the championship.

It last happened in 1996 (30 years ago) when the New York Yankees defeated the Atlanta Braves. Only four teams have completed the feat since the 1980 MLB season.

A win in Game 3 would go a long way for the Rays, and they are favored to get that game. Both games in this series have been decided by two or fewer runs, so there still is a case for Tampa Bay to get back into things, especially with three straight games at home. The Rays are +1200 to win the series in six games and +750 to win it in seven.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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