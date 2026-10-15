World Series Odds: Brewers Jump to Odds-On Favorite, Dodgers Collapse After NLCS Game 3

Does the Los Angeles Dodgers’ dynasty stop here?

The back-to-back World Series champions have officially been pushed to the brink, falling behind 3-0 in the NLCS against the No. 1-seeded Milwaukee Brewers. That has altered the odds to win the World Series in a major way, as L.A. has fallen to last among the four teams still left in the playoffs.

2026 World Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Milwaukee Brewers: -145

Tampa Bay Rays: +300

Cleveland Guardians: +550

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1100

The Dodgers entered the NLCS as the favorite to win the World Series, but that quickly changed after they dropped Games 1 and 2 in Milwaukee. Still, L.A. was heavily favored at home in Game 3 and even held a 2-1 lead over the Brewers entering the seventh innings.

However, Dave Roberts opted to leave starter Blake Snell in the game, and he allowed a two-run homer to Jake Bauers and a solo shot to Garrett Mitchell to give Milwaukee a 4-2 lead – one that it wouldn’t relinquish.

Now, the Brew Crew are just one win away from their first World Series appearance since 1982, and oddsmakers have moved them to odds-on favorites to win it all. The Dodgers, on the other hand, are +1100 to win the World Series and +800 to complete a comeback and win four straight in the NLCS. The 2024 Boston Red Sox are the only team in MLB history to erase a 3-0 series deficit.

The Dodgers will have two games at home to help them get back in the series, and they are favored on Thursday night with Tyler Glasnow on the mound. Still, it seems like the Brewers are on their way to a World Series appearance, a massive turnaround after they were swept by L.A. in the NLCS last season.

In the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays moved up to +300 to win the World Series ahead of Thursday afternoon’s Game 3 with the Cleveland Guardians.

These teams split the first two games in Tampa Bay, and the Guardians are actually favored at home in Game 3. So, oddsmakers are expecting Tampa to take games later on in the series from a Cleveland team that was barely over .500 at home in the regular season.

The winner of Game 3 likely will be favored to take the series, though the Rays (-135) are slight favorites to advance to their first World Series since 2020.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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