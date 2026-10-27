World Series Odds: Brewers Set as Prohibitive Favorite After Taking 3-0 Series Lead vs. Rays

The Milwaukee Brewers are just one win away from the first World Series title in their franchise’s history, and they’re heavily favored to complete a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee ran away with Game 3 in Tampa Bay, scoring eight runs in the fifth inning on its way to a 10-1 win. That gave the Brewers a 3-0 series lead, pushing them to -5000 to win the World Series in the process.

World Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Rays: +1500

Milwaukee Brewers: -5000

Tampa Bay lost two close games in Milwaukee to open the World Series, and it’s now a +118 underdog in Game 4 on Tuesday night. The Brewers have not lost a game since the NLDS, sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS before taking the first three games of this best-of-seven series.

There is history on Milwaukee’s side as it looks to win the first title in the franchise’s history, as no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the World Series. In fact, the 2004 Boston Red Sox are the only team to ever erase a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series, beating the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

So, it makes sense that the odds to win this series skyrocketed in Milwaukee’s favor. The Brewers are favored to wrap things up on the road in Game 4, as they’re -142 favorites against Tampa Bay’s Griffin Jax. It appears Milwaukee will go with a bullpen game, as there has not been a starter announced for Game 4 just yet.

DraftKings has pulled down the series “correct score” odds, as it seems likely that the Brewers win this matchup before it could even get back to Milwaukee for a Game 6. The series “total games” has the UNDER 5.5 at -450 entering Game 4.

Milwaukee finished the regular season with the best record in baseball, and it has just one loss so far in the playoffs. A win on Tuesday night would cap one of the most dominant postseason runs in recent history, and give Brewers fans a title they’ve craved for the last 57 years.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .