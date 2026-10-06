World Series Odds: Yankees, Guardians Tank After Dropping First Two Games of ALDS

Monday’s ALDS action wasn’t pretty for the two teams down 0-1, as both the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees lost, setting up must-win Game 3 matchups on Wednesday.

Cleveland has dropped back-to-back home games against the Chicago White Sox, who have jumped all the way up to fifth in the odds to win the World Series at +800 despite being a wild card team in the American League.

Meanwhile, the Yankees saw their odds tank after yet another abysmal performance in Game 2. New York committed several errors to spoil a Cam Schlittler start, and only Ben Rice (two solo home runs) really got going on offense.

Now, New York heads home needing three wins in a row to advance to the ALCS for the second time in three seasons.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the latest odds to win the World Series ahead of Tuesday’s Game 3 action in the NLDS.

World Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Dodgers: +230

Milwaukee Brewers: +310

Tampa Bay Rays: +380

Atlanta Braves: +750

Chicago White Sox: +800

New York Yankees: +1600

San Diego Padres: +3500

Cleveland Guardians: +4000

There was a ton of movement in the odds after Game 2 of both ALDS matchups, as the Yankees fell from +750 to +1600 and Cleveland dropped from +1800 all the way down to +4000. Both of those teams were favored in Game 2 on Monday night, yet they came up short.

The Yankees are heading home for Games 3 and 4, which could help them get back in the series, but the Guardians are in a much tougher spot, going on the road to Chicago on Wednesday as they look to extend the series.

It would be pretty shocking to see Tampa Bay or Chicago get upset, as only 10 teams in MLB history have erased a 2-0 series deficit in the ALDS or NLDS. The Yankees actually were the last team to do it, coming back from down 0-2 against the Guardians in the 2017 season.

Since 2000, only the 2017 Yankees, 2015 Toronto Blue Jays, 2012 San Francisco Giants, 2003 Boston Red Sox and the 2001 Yankees have completed the feat. So, there is some history with the New York franchise, even though Tampa Bay has looked like a much better team in this series.

In the National League, multiple Game 3 matchups are set for Tuesday, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have seen their odds (+220 to +230) take a slight step back in the lead up to their matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

That series will have the biggest impact on the World Series odds in the National League since Milwaukee is up 2-0 on San Diego and heavily favored to advance to the NLCS this postseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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