World Series Odds: Rays Jump Ahead of Guardians, Dodgers to No. 2 Spot After Evening ALCS

It only took one win for the Tampa Bay Rays to completely flip their odds to win the World Series, as they beat the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALCS to tie the series at one game apiece before it shifts to Cleveland for Games 3, 4 and 5.

As a result, oddsmakers altered the World Series odds, moving the Rays from +475 (last amongst the four teams left in the playoffs) to +340. Only the Milwaukee Brewers (+105) have better odds than the Rays to win it all this season.

2026 World Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Milwaukee Brewers: +105

Tampa Bay Rays: +340

Los Angeles Dodgers: +350

Cleveland Guardians: +550

Tampa Bay was unable to win with ace Drew Rasmussen on the mound in Game 1 of the ALCS, but it scored three runs in Game 2 thanks to a huge error by Jose Ramirez to take an early lead over Cleveland that it never relinquished.

Even though Cleveland could win three games in a row at home to take this series, oddsmakers clearly don’t expect that to be the case with the Guardians dropping to +550 to win the World Series. Still, they are favored at home in Game 3 with Gavin Williams set to take the mound against Griffin Jax.

Cleveland dropped two of three home games in the ALDS, and it had a four-game winning streak snapped by Tampa on Tuesday night. During the regular season, the Guardians were just one game over .500 at home and seven games over .500 on the road.

In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers play Game 3 of their series on Wednesday night. The Brew Crew took Games 1 and 2 at home, but they are clear underdogs on the road in Game 3 with Robert Gasser on the mound against Los Angeles’ Blake Snell.

Both teams remained in the same spot in the odds to win the World Series, as Milwaukee is nearing the territory of an odds-on favorite. A win in Game 3 would almost certainly vault the Brewers into that spot, as they’d need to win just one of the next four games to advance.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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