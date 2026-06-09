Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9

The New York Yankees are weathering the storm without Aaron Judge. They’ve won two straight games and three of their last four, including a 7-5 victory in their series opener against the Cleveland Guardians last night.

That was the second straight loss for Cleveland, who has now lost four of its last five contests.

Gerrit Cole takes the mound tonight as the Yankees look to make it three wins in a row.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Guardians on Tuesday, June 9.

Yankees vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+138)

Guardians +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline

Yankees -122

Guardians +104

Total

8.5 (Over -118/Under -104)

Yankees vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (1-1, 2.00 ERA)

Guardians: Slade Cecconi (3-5, 4.92 ERA)

Gerrit Cole threw 12.2 shutout innings in his first two starts before allowing four runs on six hits (three home runs) last time out against the Guardians. He’ll look to bounce back and limit the longballs tonight in Cleveland.

Slade Cecconi settled in with six one-run innings against the Yankees last week. He allowed three runs in each of his previous two starts.

Yankees vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 8

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): AmazonPV, CLEG, TBS

Yankees record: 39-26

Guardians record: 37-31

Yankees vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Chase DeLauter OVER 0.5 Strikeouts (-137)

Chase DeLauter is hitting a bit of a rough patch in his rookie season. He’s batting .148 through seven games this month, with 10 strikeouts in that span. He only struck out 12 times in 27 games last month and 13 times in 29 games in March and April.

The rookie has struck out in seven straight games, including twice in four of his last five contests. That includes a punchout against Cole last week.

Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

It’s not too often that you’re going to see Gerrit Cole this short of a favorite in a pitching matchup against a guy like Slade Cecconi.

Cole is coming off a bad start against these Guardians, though, allowing four runs on six hits (three home runs) in 5.1 innings last Wednesday. Meanwhile, Cecconi threw six innings of one-run ball the next day against the Yankees.

The Yankees ace was stellar in his previous few starts, and obviously has a great track record.

New York took the first game of the series and Cleveland has now lost four of its last five games. I’ll back Cole as a short road favorite tonight.

Pick: Yankees -120

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.