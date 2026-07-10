Yankees vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 10

The New York Yankees continue their road trip with a three-game set against the Washington Nationals starting on Tuesday night.

The Yanks might be getting back on track after a four-game series split in Tampa Bay.

The Nats are also turning a corner, winning five of their last eight to get back over .500 at 48-46.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Nationals on Friday, July 10.

Yankees vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (-103)

Nationals +1.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Yankees -168

Nationals +139

Total

10.0 (Over -105/Under -114)

Yankees vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Ryan Weathers (3-7, 4.29 ERA)

Nationals: Carson Palmquist (0-1, 7.11 ERA)

Ryan Weathers has struggled recently. After allowing two earned runs in 12.1 innings in two strong starts, he’s since allowed nine runs (six earned) in 6.2 innings against the Tigers and Twins.

Carson Palmquist is serving as the opener for Washington on Friday. He’s allowed five runs on six hits in 4.1 innings in his two times opening this season.

Yankees vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 10

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): YES, NATS

Yankees record: 51-42

Nationals record: 48-46

Yankees vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

CJ Abrams OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+100)

CJ Abrams is enjoying a real breakout season in Washington. He’s already tied his career high with 20 home runs and has a career-high 67 RBI in 90 games.

Abrams is on a modest four-game hitting streak, picking up at least a run or RBI in each contest. He’s gone OVER 1.5 HRR in 60% of games this season, including seven of his last nine. He hasn’t struggled too much against southpaws, either, hitting .268 vs. LHP and .280 vs. RHP.

Yankees vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Nationals are back over .500 thanks to a 5-3 stretch, including taking two of three against the Astros prior to an off day on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Yankees’ win on Thursday in Tampa Bay was their second in the last six games and third since June 24 – a 3-11 stretch.

Ryan Weathers has allowed nine runs (six earned) in 5.2 innings across his last two starts for the Yankees. He’s also struggled a bit more on the road (4.64 ERA) than at home (4.10 ERA) this season.

Carson Palmquist hasn't been great as an opener in his two tries this season for the Nats, so there is some risk, but Zack Littell has been stellar as a bulk reliever recently.

The Nats are 18-11 against left-handed starters like Weather this season. I’ll take a chance on them as home underdogs tonight.

Pick: Nationals +139

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