Yankees vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for ALDS Game 1

It’s an AL East showdown in the American League Division Series with the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays set to face off.

The Yankees scored nine runs in each of their two games to eliminate the Red Sox, and are now hoping Aaron Judge can return to help them against the Rays.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay earned a bye to set up its pitching plans for this five-game series.

This is just the second time these teams have met in the playoffs. The Rays took down the Yankees in the 2020 ALDS en route to a World Series appearance.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Rays Game 1 on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Yankees vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees +1.5 (-199)

Rays -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Yankees +113

Rays -136

Total

7 (Over -107/Under -113)

Yankees vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-9, 3.61 ERA)

Rays: Drew Rasmussen (16-5, 2.67 ERA)

Gerrit Cole’s final start of the regular season came against the Rays, allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work on Sept. 23.

Drew Rasmussen also finished his campaign against the Yankees. He allowed one run on one hit with three walks and 11 strikeouts in 6.2 frames on Sept. 22.

Yankees vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): TBS

Yankees record: 93-68 (2-0)

Rays record: 98-64 (0-0)

Yankees vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Austin Wells OVER 0.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-129)

Austin Wells only hit .186 this season, but he’s heating up at the right time.

He went 3 for 6 with two runs scored and four RBI in the two games against the Red Sox to open the postseason after finishing the year on a 7 for 24 (.292) stretch with four home runs in that span.

Wells bats low in the order, so he may not have as many opportunities to drive in runs as others, but this -129 price feels like a gift given how he hit in the Wild Card Series.

Yankees vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Home-field advantage is going to be crucial in this series. The Rays tied with the Brewers for the major-league lead in home wins at 55, and Tampa Bay won five of six against the Yankees at Tropicana Field this season.

Having said that, it may take a bit for the Rays to get going. The Yankees are feeling good after putting up a nine spot in each of their games against the Red Sox, allowing them to use Cole in Game 1 of this series rather than Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

Cole allowed just five runs in 18 innings (2.50 ERA) in three starts against the Rays this season. Rasmussen had two strong starts against the Yankees, but also allowed six runs on seven hits in just 2.1 innings in his lone home start against them.

I’ll take the Yankees as road underdogs to open the series.

Pick: Yankees +113

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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