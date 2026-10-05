Yankees vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for ALDS Game 2

Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays shut down the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS, as New York didn’t pick up a hit until the eighth inning in a 1-0 loss.

Now, the Rays are underdogs in Game 2 with AL Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler (1.95 regular season ERA) on the mound for New York against Tampa Bay’s Freddy Peralta.

Peralta really turned things around over his last six starts in the regular season, posting a 0.79 ERA while leading the Rays to a perfect 6-0 record. Peralta made one start against the Yankees (as a member of the New York Mets), allowing three runs, six walks and two hits across 5.0 innings of work.

Schlittler had a 2.81 ERA in three starts against Tampa Bay this season, striking out 21 batters across 16.0 innings of work. He was terrific against the Boston Red Sox in the wild card round, going 6.1 innings of scoreless ball while striking out 10. He has a 0.87 career ERA in the playoffs.

The New York offense was great in the wild card round, but without Aaron Judge there is way less room for error – and Game 1 showed that. Can the Yankees bounce back and even the series?

The Rays were 29 games over .500 at home in the regular season, making them an interesting pick as an underdog on Monday.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 2 of the ALDS.

Yankees vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+141)

Rays +1.5 (-171)

Moneyline

Yankees: -131

Rays: +109

Total

6.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Yankees vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

New York: Cam Schlittler (14-6, 1.95 ERA, 1-0, 0.00 ERA in playoffs)

Tampa Bay: Freddy Peralta (10-11, 4.42 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 5

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): TBS, truTV

Series: Tampa Bay leads 1-0

Yankees vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+551)

Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger hit a huge home run to clinch Game 2 against Boston in the wild card round, and he closed the regular season on a major heater.

The former NL MVP hit .299 with five homers and an .801 OPS over his final 23 games. He didn’t pick up a hit in Game 1, but he has fared well against Peralta in his career.

Bellinger is 6-for-14 (.429) with a double, a homer and a 1.270 OPS against Peralta in his career. He also hit 12 of his 17 regular-season homers against right-handed pitching, posting a .775 OPS against them.

Peralta has been great in his recent starts, but he still allowed 23 home runs in 32 outings during the regular season. I don’t hate this price for the Yankees star outfielder on Monday.

Yankees vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

This starting pitching matchup is perfect for an UNDER bet on Monday night, especially after neither offense got anything going on Saturday.

Rasmussen blanked this New York offense, which didn’t exactly dominate during the regular season. New York was 26th in the league in batting average during the regular season and just 14th in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) despite hitting the second-most home runs in MLB.

Let’s not discount what Gerrit Cole and the Yankees did on the mound in Game 1, either. The Rays only scored on a solo home run and had just five hits on the night.

So, things may be even tougher on Tampa Bay with Schlittler (0.87 postseason ERA) on the mound. The AL Cy Young favorite had a start this season with eight innings and one run allowed against Tampa Bay.

I don’t love betting against the Rays at home, so I’d much rather bet on a low-scoring affair.

Tampa Bay has hit the UNDER in 52.5 percent of games this season, including 53.8 percent at home. With Peralta and Schlittler both entering this game in elite form, I expect both offenses to struggle again in Game 2.

Pick: UNDER 6.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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