Yankees vs. Rays Series Odds, Game 1 Odds and Series Prediction for ALDS

The New York Yankees took care of business against the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Series and now face the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

The Rays finished five wins ahead of the Yankees in the AL East, earning them home-field advantage and a bye in the Wild Card Series.

These were two rather even teams during the season, though, as the Rays went 7-6 against the Yankees this year.

The Rays beat the Yankees in the 2020 ALDS en route to a World Series appearance. This is Tampa Bay’s first postseason appearance since 2023, and the Rays haven’t won a playoff game since 2021.

Let’s get into the opening odds for ALDS Game 1 and a series prediction.

Yankees vs. Rays Game 1 Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees +1.5 (-206)

Rays -1.5 (+169)

Moneyline

Yankees +113

Rays -136

Total

7 (Over +102/Under -122)

Yankees vs. Rays Game 1 Probable Pitchers

Yankees: TBA

Rays: Drew Rasmussen (16-5, 2.67 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Game 1 How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): TBS

Yankees record: 93-68 (2-0)

Rays record: 98-64 (0-0)

Yankees vs. Rays ALDS Odds & Prediction

Yankees: -110

Rays: -110

The Yankees made quick work of the Red Sox, and they may be getting Aaron Judge back for the ALDS against the Rays.

These two teams met up just last week at Yankee Stadium, with the Yankees taking three of four from the Rays at home. Granted, Tampa Bay didn’t have much to play for, but it’s something to keep in mind heading into this series.

Home-field advantage could be huge in this series. The Rays went an impressive 55-26 at home, but the Yankees were just as good at home (46-34) as on the road (47-34).

The Rays will also have the advantage of a rested pitching staff early in the series. The Yankees used Cam Schlittler and Max Fried on Tuesday and Wednesday, so their Game 1 starter is up in the air. Meanwhile, Rasmussen was fantastic all year long for the Rays. And one game is huge in a five-game series.

Judge’s health plays a big part in this series, obviously, but I still like the Rays at -110.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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