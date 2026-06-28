Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, June 28

The New York Yankees have fallen back into a tie with the Tampa Bay Rays atop the AL East, and they’re in danger of getting swept by their rival – the Boston Red Sox – on Sunday night.

Boston took the first three games of this four-game set, allowing just five total runs to a New York offense that is No. 2 in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season.

New York is still without MVP candidate Aaron Judge, but it does have star lefty Carlos Rodon (3.70 ERA) on the mound in this matchup. He’ll take on a former Yankee and first-year Red Sox starter in Sonny Gray, who has a 2.95 ERA in 14 starts.

Boston is a small favorite to pull off the sweep on Sunday, but will it get it done?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for the series finale between these two AL East rivals.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+162)

Red Sox +1.5 (-198)

Moneyline

Yankees: -103

Red Sox: -117

Total

8 (Over -106/Under -113)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

New York: Carlos Rodon (4-2, 3.70 ERA)

Boston: Sonny Gray (9-1, 2.95 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Sunday, June 28

Time: 7:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Yankees record: 48-34

Red Sox record: 35-46

Yankees vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Ben Rice to Hit a Home Run (+364)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run prop picks – Daily Dinger – why Rice is a great target against Gray:

The 2026 season has been a coming out party for Rice, as the 27-year-old has homered 22 times while posting a .280 batting average. Rice has homered four times over the last two weeks of action, and he’s taken on an even more important role in the offense with Aaron Judge sidelined.

Now, Rice takes on Red Sox righty Sonny Gray, who has given up just nine home runs this season. However, Gray has been a little more home-run prone as of late, giving up five home runs in four starts in June.

Two of those long balls came in a start against New York, and Rice has dominated Gray in limited at-bats, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and two walks.

Even though Rice has struggled a bit over his last few games – and in this series – he may be a little undervalued given his previous success against Gray.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

Can Boston pull off the sweep on Sunday? There’s a serious case for the Sox with Gray on the mound, and I broke it down in today’s MLB Best Bets column for SI Betting :

The Red Sox have struggled at home in the 2026 season, but they’ve won three games in a row against New York and have dominated the Yankees at Fenway Park in June since 2008.

Boston is 17-1 in those games after Saturday’s win, and it’s favored in this matchup with Sonny Gray on the mound.

Gray has led Boston to a 10-4 record in his 14 starts, posting a 3.80 expected ERA and a 2.95 actual ERA. He led the Sox to a 5-3 win over the Yankees earlier this month, and the veteran right-hander has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 14 outings.

Carlos Rodon is on the mound for New York – and he’s been solid in the 2026 season – posting a 3.70 ERA. He’s struggled a little more as of late, as he’s allowed nine runs and 17 hits over his last three starts.

New York is just 3-7 in its last 10 games, and just one game over .500 without Aaron Judge. I don’t mind riding this wild Boston trend in Sunday’s series finale.

Pick: Red Sox Moneyline (-117 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .