Is Zay Flowers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Ravens in NFL Week 2)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers started the 2026 season with a bang, but it came at a price.

The former first-round pick had five catches for 150 yards and a score in the first half of Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, but he ended up going down with a hamstring injury. Flowers did not play in the rest of the game, and he missed practice time to begin this week.

Officially, the star wideout is listed as doubtful for the Ravens’ Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Ravens WR Zay Flowers is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2026

The Ravens lost rookie Ja’Kobi Lane to a wrist injury in Week 1, so they’re already thin at the receiver position. Flowers is by far the most dynamic pass catcher in this offense, as he finished the 2025 season with 86 grabs for 1,211 yards and five scores in 17 games.

Earlier this week, it was reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport that Flowers may have returned to the matchup against Indy if it were a playoff game. However, the Ravens don’t want to risk the long-term health of their No. 1 receiver since they have Super Bowl expectations in the 2026 season.

Baltimore is currently second in the Super Bowl odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and it’s heavily favored in this Week 2 clash with the Saints.

Here’s a look at how to bet on the Ravens in the prop market with Flowers likely out for this matchup.

Best Ravens Prop Bet vs. Saints

Earlier this week, I shared my favorite props for this matchup, where I'm leaning on Ravens star back Derrick Henry.

Derrick Henry OVER 87.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Derrick Henry may be 32 years old, but he’s certainly not past his prime.

The star running back absolutely shredded the Colts in Week 1, carrying the ball 24 times for 144 yards and three scores. He also had a 19-yard reception. So, he could be in line for a heavy workload in Week 2.

The Saints struggled against the run in Week 1, allowing Jahmyr Gibbs to pick up 156 yards on 29 carries to go along with two rushing scores. New Orleans finished 20th in the league in EPA/Rush in the opening week of action.

Henry should see around 20 carries once again, and the Ravens enter this game with Ja’Kobi Lane out and Zay Flowers nursing a hamstring issue. That could lead to a more run-centric attack on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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