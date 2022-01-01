Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
BOXING
Jake Paul Says He’ll ‘Retire From Boxing,’ Join UFC If Dana White Agrees to Demands

Author:

Just weeks after his knockout win over Tyron Woodley in December, Jake Paul claimed that he would "immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal" if UFC president Dana White agreed to three of his demands.

Paul's tweet comes after White called the boxer out this week, telling The Fight with Teddy Atlas that he would agree to drug testing to silence Paul's accusations against him if Paul would agree to steroid tests.

Paul's demands include increasing the minimum pay for fighters to $50,000 per fight, guaranteeing fighters 50% of UFC's annual revenue and providing long-term health care to all fighters.

"You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022," Paul said in a tweet. "Once implemented I will immediately retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with UFC to fight weak chin Jorge."

Paul then directed his message to UFC fighters, saying that he wanted them to fight for more benefits.

"To all UFC fighters - time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and peers," Paul wrote. "You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term health care and above all you deserve freedom. Support each other. I am not your enemy, I am your advocate...who selfishly wants to KO a few of you to make some big bank."

