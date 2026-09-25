Lauren Blake Talks DAZN, Misfits Boxing & Life on Camera

Getting the opportunity to work with them and go around and experience these really top fights and talk to these extremely talented people and bring really fun, um, insightful, different types of content to the fans.

It's been an honor.

And I, every time that I work a fight, I fall so much more in love with the sport.

And now I, now I'm fluent in boxing, right?

So now I speak the language.

I know exactly what's going on.

Now I'm like a diehard fan.

And so being able to bring my own personal fandom.

To it also has been really fun.

If I were to say I've always been like a diehard boxing fan, that's not necessarily the case.

I was introduced to boxing in my early twenties and absolutely fell in love with it.

Like the energy.

I, I was attending these, these fights, and it was like the energy, the fans, it was just electric, and I was like, this is super cool.

And then I got into hosting afterwards as well.

So when I was able to marry the two, it was just a really easy, yes.

That's like so much fun of it too, is really getting to know the fighters.

So what I do is I go, you know, I cover the whole event, I interview the celebrities that come through the red carpet, interview the fans, get their predictions, and then go into the locker rooms and follow the fighters around and actually interview them and get their thoughts.

And I capture things that I feel you can't see necessarily on the regular broadcast.

Like when the camera moves to somebody else, and the opponent is talking, and then you can see.

The facial reactions of one of the fighters, like, that's the stuff I like to get because that is really telling you it's like more than just the stats you're going to see on paper.

It's so exciting.

I mean, Henry Cejudo is a combat sports legend.

So, and, and not to mention that this was a really unusual fight.

Like this is so exciting because this is just so absurd.

You have this, you know, combat sports legend, UFC champ, gold Olympian gold medalist, and then who's making the professional.

Boxing debut against this now, well, since Dean the Great dropped out.

Now this 20 year old Southpaw, euphoria actor who's, in my opinion, grossly underestimated, but he is trained as a professional boxer.

Really, like they have these really strange advantages, and it's gonna be super fun to see how it plays out.

He even said he was like, you know, this is my sport.

He's ready to step up and to step up to somebody who has so many years of elite high.

Level training knowledge, like his combat IQ.

So who is off the chart.

And then you have this, you know, young southpaw who just wants to come in and give it his best shot.

I'm like, go for it, you know, big respect to him.

But it's interesting because what people don't know about him is that he was a boxer before he was an actor.

Walton has been boxing since he was a kid, you know, he's got 80 amateur fights under his belt, MVP developed him professionally as a boxer.

He's 5 time Georgia State champion, like, he's not new to the boxing.

ring.

This is, he's undefeated as a professional, so he might put up a good fight against Cejudo.

It'll be interesting to watch for how Cejudo closes the distance when he knows that there's not like a wrestling threat of a takedown.

So that's something that I'm gonna be looking for.

It is going to be such an entertaining, unusual fight, so definitely got to tune in.

My thought is more like, OK, the intangible here is that Henry Cejudo has this insane combat IQ, right?

So he's Olympic gold medalist, UFC multi-belt holder, and professional boxing debut.

So, I think that his competitive edge does come from the fact that he has years of experience of training at such a high level of intensity and being able to read, like, the, the opponent and operate at a level that most athletes will never get to.

So having that, I think is an advantage, but, you know, Walton is developed professionally as a boxer since he was young.

I think he's, uh, I think he's underrated and underestimated.

So it's going to be an interesting fight.

It's, it's unusual, so we'll have to see how it, how it plays out.