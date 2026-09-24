Will the Giants & Commanders Draft ANOTHER Young QB?

Let's move on because we gotta hit this quarterback thing, um, and then we got to get into our, uh, our week three preview.

The quarterback situation, we have not taped the show since we found out that Jackson Dart had a season-ending, uh, knee injury.

I think it's, it sounded like he was pushing to get back into that game on Monday, but also to maybe get another opinion or to find another way.

Uh, to get back this season, it, it just wasn't in, in the best interest long term.

And I'll put it to you this way, Albert, I wrote about this.

We now have Jaden Daniels, and we're waiting to figure out exactly what the dislocated elbow means, but it's the 2nd 1 in less than a year, and the 3rd, if you count the reaggravation of it last year when he came back.

So Jaden Daniels has 24 starts.

He's gonna, if he misses the rest of the year, he's gonna have 24 starts over 3 seasons.

OK.

Jackson Dart's gonna have 14/2.

Both of these teams are probably gonna wind up with top 10 picks.

What happens and I know you, you, everybody that nobody's talked everybody needs to like, everybody needs to check out the column you wrote on it because it's an interesting thing, and I, and I would say, um, like all of that is going to ride on how well the college quarterbacks play the rest of the year, which is an interesting subplot to this whole thing, how many of them are worthy of going in the top 10, and then where these teams pick.

And like whether or not that's a real decision to make, 100% depends on the circumstances.

So what does that mean?

That means, how well does Dante Moore play the rest of the year?

How well does Drew Messtemaker play the rest of the year?

How well does Arch Manning play the rest of the year?

What are we seeing from CJ Carr at Notre Dame?

What are we seeing from Julian stay at Ohio State, from Lenori Sellers at, at, at, at South Carolina, and all these guys aren't gonna be top 10 picks.

I'm just throwing names out there.

Um, I certainly haven't done the amount of homework to say that I feel really strongly about any of those guys being lock, stock, and barrel going in the top five outside of maybe more.

Um, but, you know, I think that's what it's gonna come down to in a lot of these cases.

And, you know, I think it's, have Dart and Daniels done enough to earn themselves another year if this was it?

And I don't think it's gonna be it for Daniels.

He's seen a couple of specialists this week.

He's been traveling this week to see these specialists.

So I think he's gonna play with the with the discolocated left elbow, but Have they done enough to earn another year?

Yeah, sure.

You know, like they, they, they deserve another year.

Um.

But like, is, OK, so are you, are you matching that up against Like just a pretty good college quarterback prospect, just a pretty good, uh, just a pretty good quarterback prospect coming out of college or a great one, you know what I mean?

And so that could ride on how well those guys I just mentioned play the rest of the year.

It could also, you know, ride on how high these teams are picking.

Are you picking 8th or are you picking 2nd?

Like that's, that's a huge factor in it too.

So I think that's definitely a subplot for the rest of the year, um.

I think it's interesting too, because I had a fascinating conversation with a uh head coach yesterday about this, and I was asking kind of , you know, what more can be done to protect them.

And Uh, the, the interesting part of this conversation is, like, he doesn't think there's much more they can do to protect him from the rules stand, from a rules standpoint.

And he also thinks this is sort of the result of where the position has gone.

And too much mobility basically his, yeah, well, what he said was the athletes aren't gonna keep the athletes aren't gonna stop getting bigger and faster, right?

And like a lot of these guys, like his question to me was how often do you see these things happening when a quarterback's back foot hits the ground and he lets it rip, you know.

And he's like, there's less of that now than we've ever had before.

And part of it is these guys, you know, you're putting your best athlete at the position cause the importance, the, the, the, the position is so important, right?

At all levels of the sport.

So you have better athletes playing at the position, which gives you more of an escape hatch to do different things off script with them.

They developed the habits of doing those things, and now they're coming to the NFL like that.

And they get to the NFL and now there's so much pressure on them to play right away, right?

We're not waiting 3 years for these guys to play.

It's like, OK, like, well, how can we make it work with them in the short term, and it's by them playing this way, right?

So you have some of the bad habits that have been developed, um, and I don't even wanna say bad habits, but habits that maybe aren't as compatible to the NFL being developed.

Um, and they're still there when these guys get to the league.

So it's Jaden Daniels leaving the pocket.

It's, um, you know, it's Jackson Dart taking like a fifteen-yard drop, and like now his tackles, you know, like his tackles are in a really tough spot where it's harder to block for them.

It's, it's Caleb Williams bailing out in a rainstorm and trying to make something happen, you know, so, I think that part of it, to me, I hadn't thought about it that deep.

I think that part of it's really, really interesting.

It is interesting, and I found myself in the crossfire locally, right?

Cause I'm in Giants country, and um I was talking to some parents at back to school night, actually, and like, while this was all happening.

And um I was like, well, you know, top 5 pick, you know, what do you do?

And uh one of the dads is like, no, like Jackson's our guy.

what are you talking, what are you talking about?

And I , I love Jackson.

Uh, I think anyone can see and you can go check out the interview that Albert and I did with Jackson.

Back in training camp, I came away so incredibly impressed with him, uh, during the Mike McDonald portion of our, uh, uh, our, our, our, yeah, during the Graham Bensinger portion of our conversation that we chose not to air, um, you know, this kid was, was phenomenal and, and whip smart and so respectful, and, you know, I, I, I love him as a person, but I'm just looking at Giants fans, like I'm looking at you in the eye, OK?

Let's say that Dante, CJ, you know, and again, I don't think this is gonna happen.

But Dante Moore, uh, Trinidad Chambliss just keeps freaking rolling, and this kid looks ridiculous right now, and I don't know if he's an NFL quarterback or not, but let's say 3 of these guys, absolute dudes, show up and you're picking 3rd, and then one of them ends up going on to become Caleb Williams or Drake May, right?

What, like, are you still, are you still in, in, in, in your starting quarterback?

Is that the Josh Rosen Kyler Murray thing?

But Jackson is so much better than Josh Rosen.

But I, but I mean like, but, but that, I think the decision is the same.

The mechanics of that decision are the same, right?

The mechanics of the decision, I think, and this is where I'm gonna leave it, uh, because we got a preview this week's games, but I think the mechanics of the decision are gonna be closer.

To the Bears opting to pass on Bryce Young to get Caleb Williams, right now that worked out phenomenally well for them.

There's 3 scenarios, right?

There's the, I'm riding with my quarterback scenario.

There's the I'm passing up on this year's class and hopefully I'm gonna get it next year if I still need a guy, and I'll ride with my guy for one more year scenario, or there's the Drew Brees and Philip Rivers scenario, right?

Yeah, I mean, those are your three options where you're just like, I don't care, give me.

Both of them on the same team and we'll make them work.

But again, I mean, we could talk about this stuff all we want, Albert, and you know what's gonna happen?

Jameis Winston's gonna rip off 8 straight wins and become like a quality NFL.

The fact that this is happening on the back end of like, uh, the fact that this is happening on the back end of all that world of all his World Cup stuff is so classic too, um, which like all those videos like I found one right away in the aftermath.

I think a couple of people put together some compilations of his summer, you know, they're really good.

Um, I actually like, so like my kids at the age now where, and like my friend's kids are at the age now where, um, where they're actually affected by these things.

So I got a text from my, my, one of my best friends from college, actually my big brother, um, in my fraternity at Ohio State.

He lives in, he's, he's from Jersey, uh, probably lives not too far from you, Connor.

And I just got a random text from him last night, dude, it's so bad.

I've never seen my son so devastated as he is over Jackson Dart.

All he's, it's all he's been talking about, loves him so much, has a poster in his room, a bunch of his football cards, his jersey.

Kind of cool, he's at the age that he's into it, but legit feel bad, he is so devastated.

So.

It's sad.

My son's the same way.

He's bummed, man.

We watched the Rams game together until, so he's your son's a big Giants guy too, yeah, yeah, yeah, and, and, and it, you know, it's, it stinks.

Um, it stinks.

I remember being that age.

Like it sucks being that age and like where these things like, I mean, like the Caleb Williams thing, like what a weird, like it's like almost like, you know, you had to watch your season die like in slow motion and then you came out of it, you know what I mean, like, so.

Um, yeah, it's, it's, I mean, and that's the thing is like, I, I think part of, and part of what I'm gonna write when I write this story on it is, it's like the double-edged sword of the rules, right?

Like the double-edged sword of the rules that are catered so much to the quarterbacks, and more to the quarterbacks than ever before, is that like a, Jeff Hostetler, Frank Reich type of situation, the stuff that we saw in the 90s is so much less likely now.

It is, yeah, and, and, and that's the bummer where it's like, there's less of a like, hey, what could we get out of this guy, Nick Foles being the ultimate example of that, or I guess Tom Brady in some way, shape or form, right?

But Tom Brady was more of an ascending young player, but like Warner, Kurt Warner, you know , there's less of that and there's more like, Uh oh, like, you know, how bad can this possibly get, because if you read the column, uh, you know, I promise I'm not being a jerk here, like, go through all the big quarterback injuries and then see where these teams landed in the draft.

A lot of times it's between 7 and 10, um, and I mean Dak Prescott going down, um , and then you got Cooper Rush, and then.

I mean, there, there's, there's a bunch of examples.

There was a Jake Browning, uh, 2.0 with the Bengals, you know, like whatever.

Well, dude, how many, how many star quarterbacks do we have?

That are, that weren't first-round picks.

I mean, I'll run through the list right now.

The Bills have a first-rounder starting, the Patriots have a first-rounder starting, the Jets have a 1st-rounder starting, the Dolphins don't, that's 1.

Bengals, yes, Ravens, yes.

Browns, yes, Steelers, yes, Jaguars, yes, Texans, yes.

Colts, yes, Titans, yes, Chiefs, yes.

Raiders, no, but they have the 1st overall pick on their roster, so that's 2.

Broncos, yes, Chargers, yes.

Eagles, no, so that's 3.

Giants, yes, before the injury.

Cowboys, no.

Commanders, yes.

Vikings, yes.

Lions, yes.

Bears, yes.

Packers, yes.

Panthers, yes.

Saints, no, that's 5.

Buccaneers, yes.

Falcons now, yes.

You had the Jets as one, by the way.

Seahawks, yes, but Geno was a 1st round pick.

or 2nd round pick, sorry, so that's 6.

Seahawks, yes.

49ers, no.

So that's 7.

Rams, yes.

And Cardinals, no.

So that's 8.

So 24 of the 32 teams have a former first round pick starting, right, um.

Let's move because I, I, there's a couple of games that I want to get to, but, so typically we, we discuss the, the big game of the weekend and then we each pick two.

What's interesting about this weekend is there is no the big game, right?

We have, and we've reached the point of like the big game, right, is, is the Sunday nighter, uh, uh, between Los Angeles and Denver.

And, but I, I, you know, and maybe we'll start there, that can be one of mine, but I, I, I think that it's a reflection of the schedule finally settling a little bit.

Yeah, and this is gonna be the reality of our Sundays, especially our Sunday afternoons.

Sunday afternoons had some bangers, the first, and that was intentional.

They, I think the first two weeks, they wanted to load them up and everything else, and it was like, I think for the league, that was intentional going, like, big in their big windows, but we have some, uh, The interesting thing about this week is we have some like, it almost feels like already winner else games, you know what I mean like and like some teams that I think are gonna be operating with a level of desperation that makes it interesting.