Best College Football Prop Bets for UCF vs. TCU
UCF and TCU meet in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of Week 3 and the Big 12 opener for each team.
Let's discuss the player prop market for each high powered offense, focusing on the quarterbacks for each team, transfer quarterback KJ Jefferson and the big arm of Josh Hoover. How should we key in on each player, who are vastly different QB's?
Both are going to produce, find out how to make money on it below.
- KJ Jefferson Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Josh Hoover OVER 261.5 Passing Yards
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
KJ Jefferson Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Jefferson is a devastating rusher, and is a cheat code around the goal line.
The former Arkansas star has 22 rushing touchdowns in his career and at 6’3” 247 pounds, is a threat to punch it in. While the Knights have plenty of options at running back, including RJ Harvey and Peny Boone, Jefferson is the threat to score when the Knights get near the end zone.
With a total in the 60’s, it's expected that there will be plenty of scoring chances on Saturday night.
Further, with TCU having questions on the defensive line, the Horned Frogs allowed Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels to run for 89 yards on 17 carries, so this can be an exploitable angle for Gus Malzahn’s Knights with one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the sport.
Josh Hoover OVER 261.5 Passing Yards
Hoover has continued to build on last season, when he took over for Chandler Morris, re-igniting the Horned Frogs offense.
Hoover has gone over this mark in the first two games this season after clearing this mark in all but one of his six starts.
Again, with a high total, the expectation is that there will be points available for both sides, and I’ll bank on Hoover to keep it rolling.
Currently, TCU ranks 25th in seconds per play and is 29th in pass play percentage at nearly 56%. Hoover should have plenty of chances to get over this mark.
