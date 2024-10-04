Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 6: Luther Burden Set to Shine
The calendar flips to October and the proven players in college football have started to show their roles and upside.
However, is there still upside for some of these players? Luther Burden isn't getting the respect the future first-round pick deserves in the player prop market as the betting market is respecting the Texas A&M defense. However, off a BYE, is it time to back Burden in the receiving yards market?
Here's three of my favorite player props for the Week 6 slate.
Trebor Pena OVER 61.5 Receiving Yards
Pena is Kyle McCord’s favorite target, and this is far and away the best passing offense that UNLV has seen to date.
The Orange rank top 20 in EPA/Pass, the only team inside the top half of the country that the Rebels have seen so far this season, a huge jump in class for the College Football Playoff darling.
Yes, he only had four catches for 49 yards in a blowout win against Holy Cross, but against FBS competition, Pena has averaged 89 receiving yards and more than nine targets per game.
The UNLV defense is far improved, but against an elite passing game like Syracuse, it’s tough to look past the prior results of Pena and not see a big game on a fast track of Allegiant Stadium, especially if this is a negative game script like the point spread indicates.
Luther Burden OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards
Burden has been quiet this season as Missouri has cruised through its early part of the schedule.
However, out of the BYE week, I expect the Tigers to get its top option going in the passing game.
Burden has gone over this mark in the last two games, both competitive matchups, and in a projected coin flip this can be another big outing for Burden.
Over the last two games, Burden has 18 targets and has gone over this mark in both.
Damien Martinez OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards
Martinez hasn’t had a signature performance just yet for the Hurricanes, but this number is far underrating his ability in a favorable matchup against Cal’s suspect rush defense.
The Golden Bears are 72nd in EPA/Rush and will face a Miami offensive line that has been overpowering this season, top 10 in offensive line yards. Martinez may not have a breakout outing yet, but he has cleared this mark in three of four games with double-digit rushes.
In the team’s two most competitive games, Martinez has 29 rushes for 125 yards against Florida and Virginia Tech. This can be a strong setup for the Oregon State transfer.
