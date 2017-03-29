College Basketball

Report: Elite Eight ref gets death threats from Kentucky fans

4:03 | College Basketball
Bracket Breakdown: Final Four
SI Wire
2 hours ago

NCAA referee John Higgins, who worked the Elite Eight game between North Carolina and Kentucky, met with law enforcement to discuss receiving death threats, reports ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman and Dana O'Neil.

According to the report, Higgins met with authorities for more than two hours on Tuesday after receiving death threats, and multiple calls to his business and residence.

Higgins, who owns a company called Rooferees, received bad reviews on the company's Facebook page from Kentucky fans.

Higgins was one of the officials for Sunday's South Regional final game between the Wildcats and Tar Heels.

Kentucky was whistled for 19 fouls in the game and North Carolina had 18 fouls, but Carolina went to the free throw line 26 times compared to Kentucky's 19.

Higgins is expected to work this weekend's Final Four games from Phoenix.

- Scooby Axson

