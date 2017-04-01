South Carolina, this year's biggest Final Four surprise, faces off against Gonzaga on Saturday in the Final Four.

Both programs will make their Final Four debuts when they play at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Under the leadership of fifth-year coach Frank Martin, South Carolina is appearing in its first NCAA tournament since 2004. But that did not stop the No. 7 seed Gamecocks from rolling through Marquette, Duke, Baylor and Florida to reach the tournament's semifinals. Martin's squad is led by senior guard Sindarius Thornwell, who has averaged 25.8 points per game since the start of The Dance.

In the other corner, Gonzaga is playing in its 19th straight NCAA tournament but had to overcome an overrated label as the West's top seed. The Zags have silenced many of their doubters with wins over No. 4 seed West Virginia in the Sweet 16 and a rout of surging No. 11 seed Xavier in the Elite Eight.

South Carolina and Gonzaga have never met.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game.

How to watch

When: Saturday, April 1, 6:09 p.m. ET.

TV: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.