College Basketball

Dick Vitale signs ESPN contract extension through 2019-2020 season

0:38 | College Basketball
NCAA Basketball Year in Review
Chris Chavez
34 minutes ago

College basketball analyst Dick Vitale has signed a contract extension to remain with ESPN through the 2019-2020 season, the network announced.

Vitlale will be 81 years old when his contract expires. The extension would take Vitale through his 41st season with ESPN. He started working at the network during the 1979-80 season.

“ESPN has been my second family. Everyone knows my love for my wife, kids and grandkids, but ESPN has also been a vital part of my life for 38 plus years,” Vitale said in a statement. “I’ve met so many beautiful people there who have meant so much to me. I’m beyond thrilled about this new contract—it’s pure joy and jubilation for me and my family.”

Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2017–18 season

Vitale will serve as an analyst during ESPN and ESPN2's regular season and Champ Week coverage. He will make appearances on ESPN.com, ESPN Radio and other network platforms.

