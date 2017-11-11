UCLA will reportedly fly home without freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley who were arrested for shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store in Hangzhou, reports ESPN.

ESPN reports that the trio could be in Hangzhou for a week or two, adding that there is reportedly footage of the players stealing from three stores in the luxury shopping center next to the Hangzhou Hyatt Regency hotel where the team was staying.

The trio was arrested Tuesday but the players were released on bail, returning to the hotel.

It was earlier reported that the players will likely face house arrest served at the hotel.

UCLA beat Georgia Tech 63-60 in its season opener on Friday. Ball, Hill and Riley did not play in the game.