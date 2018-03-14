Vote in Sports Illustrated's March Madness Poll

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

By The SI Staff
March 14, 2018

March Madness has begun—and bracketology has officially hit Instagram stories.​

By Thursday afternoon, your completed brackets should be submitted to your pool as the field of 68 begins the 2018 NCAA tournament. But before the madness tips off, SI wants its followers to fill out a community bracket. By checking out SI's Instagram story, you can vote for each first-round matchup using Instagram's poll feature. After the first round is completely, we'll post the results to see how SI's audience performed.

A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

Follow Sports Illustrated's Instagram now to participate! 

 

 

