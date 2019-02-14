During an appearance on Mike Krzyzewski's radio show, Clemson's Dabo Swinney jokingly told the Duke coach that he has a spot open on the Tigers’ football team for star freshman Zion Williamson.

Swinney said he'd put Williamson just about anywhere the 6'7" sensation wanted to be on the field.

"I'd put [Williamson] at tight end or wideout or [defensive] end or wherever he wanted to play," Swinney said in a clip released on the Duke Basketball Twitter account. "We might even put him at quarterback."

Williamson was listed at 285 pounds at the start of the season but has presumably put on a few more since then. Clemson's own freshman star, the team's national title-winning quarterback Trevor Lawrence, is listed at just an inch shy of Williamson at 6'6", but is a whole 70 pounds lighter at 215.

Krzyzewski joked that Clemson could run the Wildcat offense with Williamson under center, to which Swinney replied: "Put in the Wildcat, no doubt."

The Spartanburg, S.C., native was reportedly offered a football scholarship by LSU in high school, but he opted for basketball instead.

Williamson is averaging 22.0 points on 68% shooting with 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game for the 22–2 Blue Devils this season.

Duke will host NC State on Saturday.