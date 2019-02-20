President Barack Obama Reportedly Expected to Attend Duke-UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium

Barack Obama and Zion Williamson will reportedly be under the same roof on Wednesday night.

By Emily Caron
February 20, 2019

President Barack Obama is reportedly expected to attend North Carolina and Duke's Tobacco Road rivalry game on Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jay Williams and Adam Zagoria but Duke University officials have yet to confirm any plans.

This will be the first of two meetings between the two teams on the season. Duke sits atop the ACC standings with a 23–2 record and is ranked first in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. UNC is eighth in the AP poll and ninth in the Coaches' with a 20–5 record.

The storied rivalry game has reportedly brought several celebrities to Durham. Rams running back Todd Gurley was spotted at the Blue Devils practice on Tuesday and President Obama is expected to arrive in time for the game, among others.

When asked about the former president's rumored attendance, Duke's R.J. Barrett couldn't hide his excitement.

"Who?" Barrett asked the reporter mid-question, visibly shocked. "That's amazing. There's going to be a lot of people at the game as always. If he comes, I'm going to be very excited. I know for me it's going to mean a lot to us."

Obama has some history with the Tar Heels. He scrimmaged with the team in 2008 and then welcomed the 2009 national championship team to the White House after defeating Michigan State. In 2017, Obama filled out his March Madness bracket and picked North Carolina to defeat Duke in the national championship.

In 2016, Reggie Love, a former personal aide to Obama and ex-Duke basketball player, shared insight into Obama's admiration of Tar Heels coach Roy Williams.

“He loves Roy Williams,” Love said. “It’s sickening how much he loves Roy Williams. I admire Roy and I admire the Carolina program, but I still have these thorns in my sides because [Obama] never visited Duke’s campus.”

Other celebrities, including rapper Jay-Z and Lakers teammates LeBron James and Rajon Rondo, have appeared courtside this season to watch Duke's historic squad dominate.

Wednesday night's rivalry game will start at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. Duke will visit North Carolina for its regular season finale on March 9.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message