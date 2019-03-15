No. 12 Florida State Knocks Off No. 2 Virginia to Advance to ACC Tournament Final

Florida State beats Virginia 69–59 in the ACC semifinals Friday night in Charlotte.

By Jenna West
March 15, 2019

No. 12 Florida State beat No. 2 Virginia 69-59 on Friday night in Charlotte to advance to the ACC tournament final.

The Seminoles had a strong defensive performance to hold the Cavaliers to 41.5% shooting. Senior Phil Cofer scored 11 points and went 4-for-11 from the field, while David Nichols led the team with 14 points off the bench. The Seminoles shot 56.5% from the field in the victory. 

Virginia entered the contest with nine straight wins and only two losses on the season, both to Duke. 

Florida State will play either Duke or North Carolina in the ACC tournament final on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels will face off in the other semifinal matchup on Friday night.

