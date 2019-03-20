Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

St. John's and Arizona State will face off on Wednesday, March 20 in the "First Four" of the NCAA tournament in Dayton, Ohio. The winner will face Buffalo.

The Selection Committee chose the 68 teams that will make up this year's field of competitors for March Madness on Sunday. Duke, Virginia, North Carolina, and Gonzaga have clinched the tournament's No. 1 seeds, with Duke securing the top overall seed.

St. John's finished 2018-19 seventh in the Big East at 21–12, 8–10. The Red Storm registered a pair of wins over Marquette and a victory over Villanova in the regular season. They have not won an NCAA tournament game since April 2000.

Arizona State finished second in the Pac-12 at 22–10, 12–6. Freshman Luguentz Dort leads the Sun Devils in scoring with 16.1 points per game.

How to Watch:

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

TV: TruTV

TV: TruTV

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.