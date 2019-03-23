Sources: Georgia State Coach Ron Hunter Finalizing Deal to Join Tulane

Ron Hunter has been the coach at Georgia State since 2011.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 23, 2019

After eight seasons at Georgia State, coach Ron Hunter is reportedly finishing a deal to become the head coach of a new program.

Hunter is finalizing a deal to become the coach at Tulane, sources told Sports Illustrated's Jon Rothstein.

Hunter joined the Panthers' staff in 2011 after 13 seasons as the coach at IUPUI.

In 2015, Hunter and Georgia State were placed in the national spotlight after a huge upset win as a 14-seed over three-seeded Baylor in the first round of the NCAA tournament. He famously tore his Achilles celebrating the Panthers' Sun Belt tournament championship, and when his son R.J. hit the game-winning shot over Baylor in the Big Dance, the elder Hunter went viral for falling out of his chair in excitement. He then called out former President Barack Obama for picking against the Panthers and having few upsets in his bracket that year.

Hunter was receiving "feelers" for other jobs after that run but remained at Georgia State.

His Panthers won the conference tournament each of the last two seasons and went 13-5 in the Sun Belt this year to also claim the conference regular season crown before getting bounced in the first round of the NCAA tournament by Houston. For his career, Hunter has a 392-274 record. He went 171-95 at Georgia State and 221-179 at IUPUI.

Tulane went winless in the AAC this season and decided to part ways with coach Mike Dunleavy after three years with the program.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message