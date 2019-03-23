After eight seasons at Georgia State, coach Ron Hunter is reportedly finishing a deal to become the head coach of a new program.

Hunter is finalizing a deal to become the coach at Tulane, sources told Sports Illustrated's Jon Rothstein.

Hunter joined the Panthers' staff in 2011 after 13 seasons as the coach at IUPUI.

In 2015, Hunter and Georgia State were placed in the national spotlight after a huge upset win as a 14-seed over three-seeded Baylor in the first round of the NCAA tournament. He famously tore his Achilles celebrating the Panthers' Sun Belt tournament championship, and when his son R.J. hit the game-winning shot over Baylor in the Big Dance, the elder Hunter went viral for falling out of his chair in excitement. He then called out former President Barack Obama for picking against the Panthers and having few upsets in his bracket that year.

Hunter was receiving "feelers" for other jobs after that run but remained at Georgia State.

His Panthers won the conference tournament each of the last two seasons and went 13-5 in the Sun Belt this year to also claim the conference regular season crown before getting bounced in the first round of the NCAA tournament by Houston. For his career, Hunter has a 392-274 record. He went 171-95 at Georgia State and 221-179 at IUPUI.

Tulane went winless in the AAC this season and decided to part ways with coach Mike Dunleavy after three years with the program.