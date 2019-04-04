Warriors guard Steph Curry gifted Texas Tech with a new colorway of his Under Armour Curry 6s before its Final Four clash with Michigan State on Saturday night.

The Red Raiders were surprised with the new shoes on Thursday, also offering some words of encouragement.

"A Final Four appearance is an amazing accomplishment," Curry told the team in a video. "But the work is not done for you guys. As part of the next step of your journey, I want to gift you guys with the Curry 6 'Working on Excellence' colorway. This is a story that I think is very relevant for you guys. You've had amazing success to this point but we're always striving for greatness, striving for more things, bigger and better opportunities out there. We're working on excellence with every opportunity we have in front of us."

The three-time NBA champion concluded by wishing Texas Tech luck in the final weekend of the 2019 NCAA tournament: "I hope you wear this shoe with pride. Go out there, get it done, have fun doing it. We'll be watching and rooting for you guys the whole way."

Steph hooked up Texas Tech with new kicks for the #FinalFour 👟



(via @TexasTechMBB) pic.twitter.com/NyIGgsmbco — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 5, 2019

The Red Raiders have used their historically efficient defense to punch their ticket to Minneapolis, taking down Northern Kentucky and Buffalo before dismantling second-seeded Michigan and top-seeded Gonzaga in the West Region.

Sophomore guard Jarrett Culver has led the Red Raiders in their charge, averaging 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game on 47.6% shooting.

Texas Tech will tip off against Michigan State out of the East region at 8:49 p.m. ET on Saturday.