Report: Ryan Odom Staying at UMBC, Despite Reported Virginia Tech Interest

Ryan Odom led UMBC to its historic upset of Virginia during the 2018 NCAA tournament.

By Kaelen Jones
April 06, 2019

UMBC head coach Ryan Odom reportedly told The Baltimore Sun that he is not vacating his role to accept the same position at Virginia Tech.

On Saturday, the Washington Post reported that Virginia Tech was going to announce Odom as its new head coach later in the day. The Hokies were previously helmed by Buzz Williams, who recently took over as Texas A&M's head coach.

Odom signed a contract extension with UMBC last offseason, after leading the Retrievers to the NCAA tournament for the the first time since 2008; UMBC became the first 16-seed to defeat a No. 1 when it beat Virginia in the first round. Odom's contract runs through 2023.

Odom previously served as an assistant coach at Virginia Tech from 2003 through 2010. He was hired as UMBC's head coach in 2016, and has led the program to three straight seasons in which it's won 21 games or more.

