The University of Michigan has reportedly offered its head coaching position to Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard, according to SI Now contributor Jon Rothstein. The two sides have reportedly begun negotiations but a deal is not yet done.

Howard was rumored to be a top candidate to replace the Wolverines former head coach John Beilein, who was hired by the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 13. ESPN's Jay Williams publicly called for Howard to be considered for the vacancy at his alma mater after Beilein's departure. Providence's Ed Cooley was also rumored to be in the running but Cooley pulled his name from consideration Tuesday when he signed a multi-year extension with the Friars.

Howard most recently served as an assistant for the Miami Heat from 2013–2019. He joined Miami's coaching staff after retiring in 2013 on the heels of his second consecutive NBA Championship with the Heat.

Two of Howard's former Miami teammates, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, tweeted their approval of Michigan's decision to hire Howard after reports first surfaced Tuesday.

Talk to me nice. Say it is so!!!? My guy deserves this opportunity. This will only be right https://t.co/TWWH4UuiTZ — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 22, 2019

Man WHAT!!!!?? Absolutely the right choice and i hope it becomes a done deal ASAP!! One of my favorite people I’ve ever met at the age of 16 and been around since then. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/hdmF60odnm — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 22, 2019

Howard's wife, Jenine, tweeted, "Go BLUE," on Wednesday morning, leading many to believe that the deal will get done.