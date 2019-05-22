Report: Michigan Offers Head Coaching Job to Juwan Howard, Two Sides in Talks

Howard was rumored to be a frontrunner for the job alongside Providence's Ed Cooley, who pulled his name from consideration.

By Emily Caron
May 22, 2019

The University of Michigan has reportedly offered its head coaching position to Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard, according to SI Now contributor Jon Rothstein. The two sides have reportedly begun negotiations but a deal is not yet done. 

Howard was rumored to be a top candidate to replace the Wolverines former head coach John Beilein, who was hired by the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 13. ESPN's Jay Williams publicly called for Howard to be considered for the vacancy at his alma mater after Beilein's departure. Providence's Ed Cooley was also rumored to be in the running but Cooley pulled his name from consideration Tuesday when he signed a multi-year extension with the Friars. 

Howard most recently served as an assistant for the Miami Heat from 2013–2019. He joined Miami's coaching staff after retiring in 2013 on the heels of his second consecutive NBA Championship with the Heat.

Two of Howard's former Miami teammates, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, tweeted their approval of Michigan's decision to hire Howard after reports first surfaced Tuesday.

Howard's wife, Jenine, tweeted, "Go BLUE," on Wednesday morning, leading many to believe that the deal will get done.

