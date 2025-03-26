SI

Paige Bueckers Had Heartwarming Reason Why She Bought Tickets for UConn Students

Tim Capurso

/ David Butler II-Imagn Images
Paige Bueckers showed out in the final home game of her collegiate career at Gampel Pavilion on Monday in the UConn Huskies' 91-57 win over South Dakota State in the second round of the NCAA tournament. While it was an emotional night, Bueckers put on a show for Huskies fans in attendance, tying her career-high with 34 points in the rout.

Not only that, but Bueckers footed the bill for at least some of the Huskies fans in attendance. Student tickets to games, including to those in the NCAA tournament, are generally free, but they were not this year. Bueckers remedied that situation. The senior guard reportedly partnered with Dunkin' Donuts and Round21 to fund about 1,500 tickets for UConn students to attend Monday's game.

In a story with CT Insider's Roger Cleaveland, Bueckers explained the heartwarming reason why she decided to make such an admirable gesture.

"They have given so much to me and given so much to the team, the support," Bueckers said. "We wouldn’t be where we are without them. They are the best supporters in the country. You see that in the environment like tonight. They are my friends. They are my peers."

"They are the people I go to class with. I was just trying to give back as much as they give us, because it means everything. To be able to support them and make it so our last home game this year was a great environment, it was cool to do."

Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

