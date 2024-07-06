UConn's Dan Hurley Says He'd Be a Better Football Coach Than Basketball Coach
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley threw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon as New York took on the Boston Red Sox.
In a wide ranging in-game interview with the YES broadcast team, Hurley not only discussed the Los Angeles Lakers' interest in him this offseason, but also the theory that he would make a better football coach than basketball coach.
"The leadership piece, the psychology, the motivation, the relationship building, just all that stuff ... like leading men through all the ups and downs of these seasons. I think I'd be a better football coach than basketball actually. Just my intensity, I think fits football guys," Hurley quipped.
Whether or not you believe that Hurley's leadership and coaching styles could translate to other sports, there's one thing for certain: Hurley can coach basketball.
The two-time national champion for UConn is going for a three-peat next season, choosing to pursue another championship chase at the college level over jumping to the NBA and leading the Los Angeles Lakers.
Clearly, Hurley believes there is unfinished business in Storrs, and that's college basketball's gain.