SI

UConn's Dan Hurley Says He'd Be a Better Football Coach Than Basketball Coach

The national championship coach believes that his coaching style would translate to the gridiron.

Mike McDaniel

Jul 6, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley throws a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 6, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley throws a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley threw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon as New York took on the Boston Red Sox.

In a wide ranging in-game interview with the YES broadcast team, Hurley not only discussed the Los Angeles Lakers' interest in him this offseason, but also the theory that he would make a better football coach than basketball coach.

"The leadership piece, the psychology, the motivation, the relationship building, just all that stuff ... like leading men through all the ups and downs of these seasons. I think I'd be a better football coach than basketball actually. Just my intensity, I think fits football guys," Hurley quipped.

Whether or not you believe that Hurley's leadership and coaching styles could translate to other sports, there's one thing for certain: Hurley can coach basketball.

The two-time national champion for UConn is going for a three-peat next season, choosing to pursue another championship chase at the college level over jumping to the NBA and leading the Los Angeles Lakers.

Clearly, Hurley believes there is unfinished business in Storrs, and that's college basketball's gain.

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided, and more. Mike hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of his professional life, he is a husband, father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Basketball