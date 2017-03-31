Florida State DB Derwin James

A potential top-five pick once he leaves school, James is one of the nation’s best players when he’s healthy. His sophomore season was mostly lost to injury, and now the Seminoles are practicing James at cornerback. The reality is that James can line up pretty much anywhere, he’s certainly strong enough to handle plenty of offensive linemen and fast enough to cover most receivers, but Florida State fans will want to see him fully recovered from the knee injury that cost him most of 2016. Adding corner to his list of responsibilities seems odd, but it makes James one of the most intriguing players to watch this spring.