Incoming Kent State freshman Tyler Heintz died on Tuesday afternoon after a morning workout with his team, the university announced.

Heintz, 19, was just a few weeks into taking summer classes on campus after graduating from Kenton High School.

The offensive lineman collapsed at about 9 a.m. and was taken to a local hospital after efforts to revive him failed. He was pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct a postmortum on Wednesday morning.

His high school tweeted condolences to its former player:

Tyler Heintz passed away after a Kent State workout today Shocked and bewildered is all we can say. Pray for his family. — Kenton Football 2017 (@Kenton_Football) June 13, 2017

What a great kid. Your football family will miss you pic.twitter.com/80JYvNbiTN — Kenton Football 2017 (@Kenton_Football) June 13, 2017

Kent State issued the following statement:

Today, the Kent State University family mourns the tragic loss of one of our student-athletes, freshman football player Tyler Heintz. Tyler was transported to a local hospital by paramedics this morning following football conditioning drills at Dix Stadium. The cause of death is not yet known.

Tyler was from Kenton, Ohio, and planned to study marketing and entrepreneurship in the College of Business Administration. Tyler was recruited as a rising star on our offensive line.

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Tyler’s family and friends, as well as Coach Haynes and the team, our athletics staff and our student-athletes.