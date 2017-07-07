Street is the Freakiest athlete on the ferocious Pack D-line, which is the best-kept secret in college football. "They’re the tone-setters for the team,” said strength coach Dantonio Burnette. “These guys are super competitive.” Bradley Chubb (22 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks) gets most of what attention that group gets, and he’s a freak in his own right, clocking a 4.74 40 at 275 pounds. But it’s time to get the word out about Street. The Georgia native arrived in Raleigh already quite the specimen, but he’s worked diligently over the past few years to fine-tune his body and his game (as you can seen from this photo sequence).

Last year, Street had nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks as he started to emerge as a difference-maker with his refined technique catching up to his uncanny athleticism. This spring Street, at 6’2”, 283 pounds, was timed in the 40 at 4.58 and 4.62. And Burnette says those 40 times are electronic times—not hand-timed. Street vertical jumped 40 inches, broad jumped 9’11”, cleaned 400 and bench pressed 475 pounds. He is the most flexible guy in the NC State program, and despite his weight, he has the kind of agility where he could stand up and play outside linebacker, says Burnette, himself a former first-team All-ACC linebacker.

Burnette has worked with some all-world caliber D-line Freaks in his time from Mario Williams and Manny Lawson to his days at Pittsburgh with Aaron Donald, a guy who ran 4.68 in the 40 and verticaled 32 inches while weighing 285 pounds at the combine. Donald, an NFL star, plays with a mean streak. He thrives in the NFL because he has such great get-off and is excellent using his hands. As explosive as Donald is, Burnette says Street is even more explosive. “He made a huge jump last year. He started to translate the stuff he’s developed in the weight room over to the field, and I think he’s really gonna have a great year.” The coach describes a play from the Pack’s bowl game against Vanderbilt in which Street tossed a 6’6”, 315-pound starting offensive tackle in the air with one arm. That’s the kind of rare explosive power that’s been honed from all those heavy cleans in the weight room.

“These guys [Street and his D-linemates] make strength coaches look good.”