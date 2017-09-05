College Football

Hurricane Irma’s College Football Impact: UCF Moves Game vs. Memphis

0:39 | NFL
Report: NFL Could Move Bucs-Dolphins Due to Hurricane Irma
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

As the U.S. braces for the arrival of another powerful hurricane, college football is low on the list of concerns. Floridians have begun preparing for a devastating storm, and some college football games scheduled for this weekend will be affected. 

Hurricane Irma is expected to arrive in the South Florida area overnight Saturday into Sunday, making landfall in the Florida Keys before turning north. As a result, UCF has decided to move its game against Memphis originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Saturday to Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Three of Florida’s seven FBS teams are scheduled to play away games out of state this weekend. Miami is at Arkansas State, FAU is at Wisconsin and USF is at UConn. The three other schools (Florida, Florida State and FIU) are scheduled to play at home on Saturday night. 

The NFL is also considering alternate plans for the Dolphins’ game against the Buccaneers in Miami on Sunday. 

Irma is one of the strongest Hurricanes in history with maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, and the National Weather Service said conditions are “ideal for some additional intensification” before the storm makes landfall. Florida governor Rick Scott has already declared a state of emergency in advance of its arrival.

