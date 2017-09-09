The battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy and for state supremacy resumes Saturday when Iowa goes on the road to take on Iowa State.

Iowa won its opener against Wyoming 24-3, while the Cyclones beat Northern Iowa 42–24.

The game will be 65th meeting between the two schools, with Iowa leading 42–22 in the series. The Hawkeyes have won two straight at Jack Trice Stadium.

See how to watch Saturday's game below.

How to watch the game:

TV channel: ESPN2

Game time: Saturday, Sept. 9, Noon ET

Live stream: You can watch the game online here.

Next three games:

Iowa: North Texas 9/16; vs. Penn State 9/23; at Michigan State 9/30

Iowa State: at Akron 9/16; vs. Texas 9/28; at Oklahoma 10/7