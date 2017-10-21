How to Watch Auburn vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Auburn against Arkansas on Saturday.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 21, 2017

Arkansas hosts No. 21 Auburn on Saturday a primetime matchup.

Auburn (5-2) is coming off a big 27-23 loss to LSU. Auburn opened the game strong, scoring 17 points in the first quarter. But LSU came back in the fourth quarter with a 75-yard punt return early and two inside the three minute mark field goals to snag the win. 

Arkansas is coming off a 41-9 beating from No. 1 Alabama. The Razorbacks had just 227 yards in the loss. 

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

College Football
Midseason Awards: The Best and Worst of College Football's First Half

How to Watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: Watch the game on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Three Games

Arkansas: at Ole Miss (10/28), vs. Costal Carolina (11/4), at LSU (11/11)

Auburn: at Texas A&M (11/4), vs. Georgia (11/11), vs. ULM (11/18)

