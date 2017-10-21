Best College GameDay Signs From Week 8: Michigan vs. Penn State

The best College GameDay signs from Penn State.

By Daniel Rapaport
October 21, 2017

ESPN's College GameDay is back in Happy Valley for No. 2 Penn State's showdown with No. 19 Michigan. A win for the Nittany Lions would be huge for their Playoff resume, so there's understandably a ton of excitement in the air.

It's a big moment, and the signs at GameDay didn't disappoint.

Can't argue with that one.

Extra points for prop usage. 

Something tells me the guy holding this sign has used a Snapchat filter in the last 24 hours. 

Nothing like some civility on a Saturday morning. 

YOU CAN NEVER SITE WIKIPEDIA JIM.

There's no trash talk quite like telling the opponent to keep their coach trash talk. 

[tweet:https://twitter.com/CollegeGameDay/status/921743420141522944

Not a sign, just Tim Tebow giving Tennessee an epic pump-up speech. He even managed to sneak in a "I believe in being humble and understanding where your blessings come from." Never change, Timmy. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters