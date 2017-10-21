ESPN's College GameDay is back in Happy Valley for No. 2 Penn State's showdown with No. 19 Michigan. A win for the Nittany Lions would be huge for their Playoff resume, so there's understandably a ton of excitement in the air.

It's a big moment, and the signs at GameDay didn't disappoint.

Can't argue with that one.

The rivalry never sleeps pic.twitter.com/8KcQFiMstV — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 21, 2017

Extra points for prop usage.

Something tells me the guy holding this sign has used a Snapchat filter in the last 24 hours.

Just bringing a little positivity to #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/FHQsXU53Fn — Tim Kaiser (@TimJKaiser) October 21, 2017

Nothing like some civility on a Saturday morning.

YOU CAN NEVER SITE WIKIPEDIA JIM.

There's no trash talk quite like telling the opponent to keep their coach trash talk.

Wonder who's in his top 8? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/w8mQLoWujN — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 21, 2017

It wasn't even 9am and @TimTebow had us ready to run through a brick wall. pic.twitter.com/UrwRpGGW0E — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2017

Not a sign, just Tim Tebow giving Tennessee an epic pump-up speech. He even managed to sneak in a "I believe in being humble and understanding where your blessings come from." Never change, Timmy.