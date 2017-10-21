The best College GameDay signs from Penn State.
ESPN's College GameDay is back in Happy Valley for No. 2 Penn State's showdown with No. 19 Michigan. A win for the Nittany Lions would be huge for their Playoff resume, so there's understandably a ton of excitement in the air.
It's a big moment, and the signs at GameDay didn't disappoint.
True pic.twitter.com/QOAzp7qqw2— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 21, 2017
Can't argue with that one.
The rivalry never sleeps pic.twitter.com/8KcQFiMstV— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 21, 2017
Extra points for prop usage.
Who doesn't? pic.twitter.com/dLBN8XhiT0— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 21, 2017
Something tells me the guy holding this sign has used a Snapchat filter in the last 24 hours.
Just bringing a little positivity to #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/FHQsXU53Fn— Tim Kaiser (@TimJKaiser) October 21, 2017
Nothing like some civility on a Saturday morning.
That’s going to cost him #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/5ICU3lW3KO— Tim Kaiser (@TimJKaiser) October 21, 2017
YOU CAN NEVER SITE WIKIPEDIA JIM.
Game day sign... #KeepButchJones pic.twitter.com/fR3MoEETP4— ZehDuck (@ZehDuck) October 21, 2017
There's no trash talk quite like telling the opponent to keep their coach trash talk.
Wonder who's in his top 8? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/w8mQLoWujN— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 21, 2017
[tweet:https://twitter.com/CollegeGameDay/status/921743420141522944
It wasn't even 9am and @TimTebow had us ready to run through a brick wall. pic.twitter.com/UrwRpGGW0E— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2017
Not a sign, just Tim Tebow giving Tennessee an epic pump-up speech. He even managed to sneak in a "I believe in being humble and understanding where your blessings come from." Never change, Timmy.