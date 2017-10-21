How to Watch LSU vs. Ole Miss: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch LSU vs. Ole Miss on Oct. 21. 

October 21, 2017

LSU travel to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to face Ole Miss on Saturday in an SEC West matchup.

No. 24 LSU enters Saturday after winning two straight games against ranked opponents Florida (No. 21) and Auburn (No. 10). The Tigers are 5-2 on the season, including 2-1 in conference play. Although the offense is only scoring 25.6 points per game, LSU's defense has held their own, allowing just 19.4 points per game. 

Ole Miss is in sixth place in the SEC West after defeating Vanderbilt 57-35 last week. Behind quarterback Shea Patterson's 17 touchdowns, Ole Miss has averaged 31.8 points per game. However, its defense has struggled to stop opposing teams, allowing 37.0 points and 449.7 yards per game.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Saturday, Oct. 21, 7:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Steam: WatchESPN

