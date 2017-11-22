Tennessee has dismissed wide receiver Jauan Jennings, according to 104-5 The Zone in Tennessee.

The decision came from interim coach Brady Hoke and athletic director John Currie, according to 104-5 The Zone. Tennessee has just one game left this year, a home matchup with Vanderbilt.

This has been a disappointing season for the Volunteers who are just 4-7 entering this game. The program parted ways with Butch Jones, who had been coaching in Knoxville since 2013, after the team started 0-6 in SEC play.

On Wednesday, Jennings posted a since-deleted video on Instagram where he expressed his anger with the coaches, calling them "liars" and "snakes," although that was not mentioned as the reason for his dismissal. The junior from Murfreesboro, Tenn. has appeared in just one game for the Volunteers this season, the season-opening win over Georgia Tech.

The video below contains graphic language:

Jennings had 40 catches for 580 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

With a loss Saturday, Tennessee would go winless in conference for the first time since 1924 when it went 0-4 in the Southern conference.