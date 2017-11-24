How to Watch California vs. UCLA: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Cal vs. UCLA on Nov. 24.

By Nihal Kolur
November 24, 2017

The California Golden Bears travel to Los Angeles to face the UCLA Bruins on Friday in a Pac 12 matchup.

Cal (5-6, 2-6 Conf) has struggled this season, allowing 28.3 points and 427 yards per game. The Golden Bears have lost three of their last four games to Stanford, Colorado and Arizona. However, Cal did have a signature win in October over then No. 8 Washington State.

UCLA (5-6, 3-5 Conf) has also faced hardships despite solid play from NFL quarterback prospect Josh Rosen. Although the Bruins have scored 34.1 points per game, their defense has allowed over 490 yards and 37 points per game on the season. In their last game against crosstown-rival USC, the Bruins lost 28-23.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Friday, Nov. 24, 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

