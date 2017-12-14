Cleveland County district attorney Greg Mashburn announced Thursday that no charges will be filed against Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson, who was accused of rape last week.

"Definitely charges are not warranted under these circumstances," Mashburn said, according to George Schroeder of USA Today.

A former Oklahoma student filed a protective order against Anderson Dec. 4 and alleged he bit, raped and sexually assaulted her with his fingers at her apartment on Nov. 16. Anderson was scheduled to appear in court Dec. 18 for a hearing that will determine if the order is extended.

After the allegation was reported, Anderson and his attorney immediately denied the claim. His attorney said the accusation came after Anderson chose to not pursue a relationship with the woman.

Anderson is Oklahoma’s leading rusher, with 960 yards and 11 touchdowns on 162 carries, though he did not become the primary ballcarrier until the second half of the season. The redshirt sophomore also has 16 catches for 283 yards and five scores.

The Sooners will face Georgia on Jan. 1 in a College Football Playoff semifinal.