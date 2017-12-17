Austin Thomas won’t be going home after all. The former LSU general manager who had been integral in the Tigers' recruiting process, had resigned earlier this week to return to Tennessee, but a source told SI on Sunday morning that he won’t be taking a job with the Vols. Title and responsibility standpoint didn't work out for him with the new Vols regime under head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The source told SI that the parting was very amicable and that it was just not the right fit and timing.

The 31-year-old Thomas, who has a master's degree in sport management from Tennessee, got his start in college athletics at UT, serving as a recruiting intern in 2008. The first General Manager in the history of the Southeastern Conference, Thomas also has worked at USC and Bowling Green.

In Thomas's first two seasons at LSU, he helped the Tigers claim back-to-back Top 5 signing classes in 2014 and 2015, which included signing the nation's top overall player in 2014. He was named the Personnel Director of the Year in 2015 and a finalist for the award in 2014. Last year, Thomas took over on the road recruiting responsibilities from Pete Jenkins and signed two of the top three players (safety JaCoby Stevens and linebacker Jacob Phillips) in the state of Tennessee for LSU.