How to Watch the Alamo Bowl: Stanford vs. TCU Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 15 TCU in the Alamo Bowl Thursday Dec. 28.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 28, 2017

Stanford and TCU will meet up in San Antonio, Texas for the Valero Alamo Bowl Thursday Dec. 28.

The Cardinal are No. 13 in the nation after falling to No. 8 USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Stanford is 9-4 this season with the last three losses all coming by three points. Running back Bryce Love, who finished second in Heisman voting this season, has carried the Stanford offense. Love has rushed for 1,973 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 8.3 yards per carry this season.

The Horned Frogs are No. 15 in the country and are 10-3 after losing to No. 2 Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship game. TCU started the season 7-0 and has gone 3-3 in the back half of the season, with two of the losses coming to Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs are tied for fifth in the nation in sacks thanks to the duo of Mat Boesen and Ben Banogu who have 11.5 sacks and 8.5 sacks this year respectively, while the team has 41 for the year.

How to Watch

Time: 9 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

